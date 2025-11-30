DK Shivakumar speaks up as Karnataka power tussle continues — ‘I know my limits; no differences with CM Siddaramaiah’

Amid the ongoing power struggle in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said all was well within the state unit of Congress and refuted claims of a difference of opinion between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Shivakumar said he is well aware of his “limits” as Karnataka Congress president. He also shared that the party's sole focus is to prepare a strategy for the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections.

“There is no difference between me and the CM. Being the party president, I know my limits. Nowhere have I made any comments or expressed a difference of opinion with the CM. We are all working together,” he said.

“There are a lot of aspirations of the people of Karnataka, and we are committed to working for them,” he added.

Sharing Congress' vision for the 2028 polls, Shivakumar said, “Our aim is 2028 and 2029, and we are working for it. The CM and I will work out a strategy.”

He said that the Karanataka CM duo want to call an all-party meeting on various issues.

Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar

Although Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar aimed to send out a message of harmony, the opposition dismissed the meeting as a "breakup par makeup", alleging that the leaders were merely attempting to mask their internal differences with a show of solidarity.

Speculations about a leadership change in Karnataka rose on November 20, when the Siddaramaiah-led government completed its half-term.

Siddaramaiah, the current CM, insists he'll complete his five-year term, citing the mandate given by the people of Karnataka. He's emphasised his commitment to fulfilling the party's promises, including the five guarantee schemes.

Shivakumar, on the other hand, is pushing for a leadership change, citing a "secret agreement" among senior leaders that he should take over as CM after 2.5 years.

The high command, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a decision soon. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have expressed willingness to abide by the party's decision.

The tussle, fueled by the 2023 "power-sharing agreement" between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, has pushed each side's loyalists to lobby for their leaders' claims to the state's top post.