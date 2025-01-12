DK Shivakumar to replace Siddaramaiah? Karnataka CM ends speculations, ‘my chair not vacant’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that his chair is not vacant but yet journalists are reporting that a change of guard in the state is in the offing.

Referring to the media reports that his deputy DK Shivakumar would replace him anytime soon, Siddaramaiah took a swipe at the "speculative journalism".

Speaking at the Press Club of Bangalore (PCB) Award-2024, the CM said, "We don’t have any confusion amongst us but journalists are still writing that ‘CM will be changed’. My chair is not vacant but they still say that the CM will be changed."

He said reports are made based on assumptions, though no such things would have happened.

"If people gather for dinner, then it becomes news based on speculation that such discussions would have happened, though we would have discussed something else and not what is reported there," Siddaramaiah said.

He was referring to the dinner meetings hosted by ministers which became a major talking point in the corridors of power.

The CM asked journalists to keep society and conscience in their mind while reporting.

"These days, speculative journalism is taking centrestage. It’s a dangerous trend. You should verify whether it is true or false. At least your reports should be closer to truth," he said.

Siddaramaiah emphasised upon healthy criticism, saying that it helps people to improve and take corrective measures.

Noting that journalism is a sacred profession, he called upon journalists to become voice of people instead of promoting superstition.

In this regard, he recalled an incident which had happened during his first term as CM from 2013 to 2018. A news channel in 2016 had a panel discussion of astrologers about the possible fallout after a crow sat on the glass of his car. "Two astrologers were brought to the TV studio for panel discussion. One of them said I would not be able to present budget, while the other said I, would resign soon after presenting the budget but, I continued despite it. Such superstitions should not be encouraged," he said.

He wondered whether promoting such superstitions would bring a change in society or increase the credibility of journalists.

"People have lots of faith in you, which you should retain. You are the fourth pillar of democracy. People look up to you to see how the three pillars of democracy are working," Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka Commerce and Industries Minister M B Patil received the PBC Man of the Year Award, while Woman and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Energy Minister K J George and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa were given the PCB Special Award.