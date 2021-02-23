DMK boycotts budget presentation in TN assembly, stages walkout

DMK boycotts budget presentation in TN assembly, stages walkout1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 12:27 PM IST
DMK Deputy leader Duraimurugan was on his feet and sought the Chair's permission to express the party's 'view'. The Speaker replied that the budget has to be tabled and whatever the DMK leader spoke would not go on record
The main opposition party DMK on Tuesday boycotted the presentation of the interim budget for 2021-22 in the Tamil Nadu assembly and walked out of the House.
As soon as the House convened for the budget and for tabling the demands for advance grants, Speaker P Dhanapal called Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to present the interim financial statement.
However, DMK Deputy leader Duraimurugan was on his feet and sought the Chair's permission to express the party's 'view'. The Speaker replied that the budget has to be tabled and whatever the DMK leader spoke would not go on record.
Following this, all the DMK members stood up and sought the Speaker's permission to allow Duraimurugan to convey the party's opinion.
As Panneerselvam began reading the budget, DMK members walked out after raising slogans for a while against the government.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
