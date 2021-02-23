OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >DMK boycotts budget presentation in TN assembly, stages walkout
DMK leaders outside Tamil Nadu Assembly
DMK leaders outside Tamil Nadu Assembly

DMK boycotts budget presentation in TN assembly, stages walkout

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 12:27 PM IST PTI

DMK Deputy leader Duraimurugan was on his feet and sought the Chair's permission to express the party's 'view'. The Speaker replied that the budget has to be tabled and whatever the DMK leader spoke would not go on record

The main opposition party DMK on Tuesday boycotted the presentation of the interim budget for 2021-22 in the Tamil Nadu assembly and walked out of the House.

As soon as the House convened for the budget and for tabling the demands for advance grants, Speaker P Dhanapal called Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to present the interim financial statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

However, DMK Deputy leader Duraimurugan was on his feet and sought the Chair's permission to express the party's 'view'. The Speaker replied that the budget has to be tabled and whatever the DMK leader spoke would not go on record.

Following this, all the DMK members stood up and sought the Speaker's permission to allow Duraimurugan to convey the party's opinion.

As Panneerselvam began reading the budget, DMK members walked out after raising slogans for a while against the government.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout