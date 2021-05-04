DMK president MK Stalin will meet Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday and stake claim to form the government, after his party's stupendous win in the Assembly elections.

Stalin was on Tuesday unanimously elected as legislature party leader and he is likely to be sworn-in as Chief Minister on 7 May. "Party president @mkstalin was elected leader of the DMK legislature party," DMK announced on its official Twitter handle.

The party said a resolution was adopted unanimously electing Stalin as the legislature party leader.

The meet to elect him was held at headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' and it witnessed the participation of 133 DMK MLAs, which includes eight from alliance parties like the MDMK.

The government, meanwhile, said in a release that the swearing-in ceremony would be held on 7 May.

Stalin had already said that the ceremony shall be held in a simple manner in the Raj Bhavan premises. The DMK top leader is expected to call on Governor Banwarilal Purohit and stake a claim to form the government.

Meanwhile, the DMK supremo took stock of the Covid-19 situation for the second consecutive day with Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and senior government officials at his residence.

In a statement issued later, Stalin urged people to follow the new restrictions that were announced by the government on Monday and said people should realise that the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak was much worse than the impact caused by the pandemic last year.

Appealing to the people to be very cautious he said, considering the high number of infections in Tamil Nadu and to break the virus chain new restrictions were announced by the government.

"Instead of thinking it as a government announced restrictions people should follow it as their own (restrictions) in order to be safe," he added.

"If it is the government responsibility to take care of the Covid-19 patients, it is the responsibility of the people to coordinate with the government in containing the virus spread," he said.

