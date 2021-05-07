DMK leader MK Stalin took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday morning.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM, in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

Along with the DMK chief, 34 ministers of his party also took oath to be appointed in the state cabinet.

The names include 19 former ministers and 15 new faces. It has two women. Stalin's son Udhayanidhi does not figure in the list of ministers.

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, leaders from alliance parties including Congress's P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials took part in the ceremony.

DMK had fought the elections with its allies and got an absolute majority on its own by bagging 133 seats in the 234-member assembly.

Stalin will hold several portfolios including Home, General Administration, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation and Welfare of Differently -Abled Persons.

Medical and Family Welfare portfolio has been assigned to former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian and Water Resources has been given to DMK general secretary S Duraimurugan.

Udhayanidhi's close aid Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been given charge of the School Education department.

S Raghupathy will handle the law department, R Sakkarapani will be minister for Food and Civil supplies, T Mano Thangaraj of Information Technology and Palanivel Thiagarajan of Finance and Human Resources.

The ministers include K N Nehru (Minister for Municipal Administration), I Periasamy (Minister for Cooperation), K Ponmudi (Minister for Higher Education), EV Velu (Minister for Public Works), MRK Panneerselvam(Minister for Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare), KKSSR Ramachandran (Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management), Thangam Thennarasu (Minister for Industries), S Muthusamy (Minister for Housing and Urban Development), and K R Periakaruppan (Minister for Rural Development) and T M Anbarasan (Minister for Rural Industries).

The list also includes MP Saminathan (Minister for Information and Publicity), P Geetha Jeevan (Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment), Anitha S Radhakrishnan (Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry), SR Rajakannappan (Minister for Transport), K Ramchandran (Minister for Forests), V Senthilbalaji (Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise), R Gandhi (Minister for Handlooms and Textiles), P Moorthy (Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration), and SS Sivasankar (Minister for Backward Classes Welfare).

It has PK Sekarbabu (Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments), SM Nasar (Minister for Milk and Dairy Development), Ginjee KS Masthan ( Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils welfare), Siva V Meyyanathan (Minister for Environment-Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development), C V Ganesan (Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development), M Mathiventhan (Minister for Tourism), and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj (Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare).









