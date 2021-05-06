Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >DMK govt in Tamil Nadu: Stalin releases list of 34 cabinet ministers

DMK govt in Tamil Nadu: Stalin releases list of 34 cabinet ministers

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin
1 min read . 05:56 PM IST Staff Writer

  • A Raj Bhavan release on Wednesday said the Governor appointed him as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the ministry
  • The swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 7 at 9 am at Raj Bhavan in Chennai

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, who will take oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday, has released a list of 34 ministers to be appointed in the state cabinet along with their portfolios. The list has been approved by Governor, news agency ANI reported.

Prominent leaders Duraimurugan, M Subramanian have been allotted key portfolios. Duraimurugan gets water ministry, while Subramanian has been allotted health ministry.

Stalin called on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan and submitted a letter intimating of his election as the leader of DMK legislature party, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

A Raj Bhavan release on Wednesday said the Governor appointed him as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the ministry.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 7 at 9 am at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Stalin was unanimously elected as legislature party leader on Tuesday.

DMK won 133 seats on its own in the 234-member assembly and fought the polls in alliance with some other parties including Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)

