DMK leader takes ‘chamchas of BJP’ dig as ED again summons Ponmudi, son over money laundering case3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 02:41 PM IST
K Ponmudi and his son who left the ED office in the wee hours of Tuesday have been summoned to appear this evening in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining
The Tamil Nadu government's ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders seems to have attracted the Enforcement Directorate's attention at the opportune moment ahead of a crucial elections in the state. With DMK leader and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin voicing his opposition for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, his party leaders seems to falling prey to ED raids and allegations.
DMK spokesperson Saravanan alleged that the ED's long hours of questioning amount to an "utter violation of human rights."
"It is a 2007 case. They are saying that if he is not interrogated today evidence will be lost. Whom are they trying to joke? It is a fraud played on the human rights of this country. He is a 72-year-old man. He is already under medication. This is an utter violation of human rights," he said.
ED raids on elected ministers in the Tamil Nadu cabinet, priests from 19 adheenams of Tamil Nadu for the inauguration on new parliament building, BJP seems to be sharpening their dagger to reclaim hold on the south ahead of upcoming Assembly election in the state, likely due in December this year.
Loosing the Karnataka Assembly elections to Congress, meant Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)lost all of its hold from the southern states in India. Every election that the Indian subcontinent witnesses stands as a litmus test for the saffron party and the opposition in the run up to the gargantuan democratic exercise- the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
While BJP-led NDA seeks to come back to power in the Central seat for a third straight term, their popularity seems to be diminishing with each assembly polls. Meanwhile, Opposition parties have united, conducting meetings to strategise their path to oppose and thereby defeat the saffron party in the 2024 general elections.
(With agency inputs)