The Tamil Nadu government's ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders seems to have attracted the Enforcement Directorate's attention at the opportune moment ahead of a crucial elections in the state. With DMK leader and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin voicing his opposition for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, his party leaders seems to falling prey to ED raids and allegations.

After the arrest and consequent bypass surgery of Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, the ED has begun questioning Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK Leader K Ponmudi. The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi was questioned by the ED for eight hours after the ED had summoned Ponmudi to its office on Tuesday evening at 4 pm. The ED on Monday conducted searches at Ponmudi's residences, officials said. According to the local police, the ED carried out searches at Ponmudi's homes in Chennai and Viluppuram. K Ponmudi and his son who left the Enforcement Directorate office in the wee hours of Tuesday have been summoned to appear this evening in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining. This is the second minister and DMK leader from CM MK Stalin's cabinet who came under the ED scanner. Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji's house was raided and he himself was arrested on June 14. After extensive questioning by the ED, the Minister collapsed and was diagnosed with a heart issue. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke to the Tamil Nadu cabinet colleague Ponmudi assuring moral, political and legal support to counter BJP's "political vendetta". Calling the increased ED raids an attack on the state government by the Centre, and the investigative agency a ‘chamchaa’ of the BJP, DMK leader said, “They (ED) are one of the alliance partners of BJP, they do whatever the government says... They are not acting as an investigating agency, they are acting as 'chamchas' of BJP".

DMK spokesperson Saravanan alleged that the ED's long hours of questioning amount to an "utter violation of human rights."

"It is a 2007 case. They are saying that if he is not interrogated today evidence will be lost. Whom are they trying to joke? It is a fraud played on the human rights of this country. He is a 72-year-old man. He is already under medication. This is an utter violation of human rights," he said.

ED raids on elected ministers in the Tamil Nadu cabinet, priests from 19 adheenams of Tamil Nadu for the inauguration on new parliament building, BJP seems to be sharpening their dagger to reclaim hold on the south ahead of upcoming Assembly election in the state, likely due in December this year.

Loosing the Karnataka Assembly elections to Congress, meant Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)lost all of its hold from the southern states in India. Every election that the Indian subcontinent witnesses stands as a litmus test for the saffron party and the opposition in the run up to the gargantuan democratic exercise- the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

While BJP-led NDA seeks to come back to power in the Central seat for a third straight term, their popularity seems to be diminishing with each assembly polls. Meanwhile, Opposition parties have united, conducting meetings to strategise their path to oppose and thereby defeat the saffron party in the 2024 general elections.

(With agency inputs)