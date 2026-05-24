‘Never trust again’: DMK slams Congress over alliance betrayal, support for Vijay’s TVK government in Tamil Nadu

In a major political fallout, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a blistering attack on the Congress after it chose to back the minority government led by actor-turned-Chief Minister Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

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Addressing a party gathering, Udhayanidhi declared that the DMK should “never trust the Congress again.” He accused its leadership of lacking “basic gratitude and decency,” pointing out that Congress candidates had secured their electoral victories entirely on the hard work of DMK cadre and under the leadership of MK Stalin.

"DMK cadre was the reason for the Congress winning five MLAs. People voted for them because they wanted MK Stalin as the chief minister. But today, for some positions, they ran away without informing us. We should never trust Congress, which lacks basic gratitude and decency. We should never allow them near us. The people of Tamil Nadu will teach them a perfect lesson very soon," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

He further held the national party responsible for the BJP’s expansion across India.

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"I thought (Prime Minister) Modi and Amit Shah were the reasons for the BJP's victory across India. But it is evident now that the Congress is the reason for the BJP's rise in India. Our leader, MK Stalin, carried the Congress on his shoulders in the last parliament and assembly elections," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

Growing Friction The remarks highlight the escalating tensions between the long-time allies after the Congress decided to support the TVK, which had fallen short of a clean majority in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

During the DMK meeting, the party adopted harsh resolutions, branding the Congress as “backstabbbers” and “leeches” that depend on regional partners for their political survival.

In response to the shifting political landscape, Udhayanidhi urged DMK Youth Wing functionaries to actively engage with younger voters, particularly Gen Z, to build political awareness among families and first-time voters.

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Reiterating the party’s aggressive stance, DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin asserted that the TVK government would fail to complete its full five-year term.

"They have the support of 13 and 107, that is 120 MLAs. They tried to break AIADMK to show bigger numbers, but they failed. Even today, they are like a cat on the wall. There is no doubt, any time, any day, this government is going to fall," MK Stalin said.

He sharply criticized former allies, including the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML, who initially promised outside support to Vijay's government but ultimately joined the cabinet.

"Communists, VCK, and IUML went there to extend support to the government. But now they are part of the cabinet. Best wishes. Let us wait patiently and see what happens there. Surely, this is not a government that will complete a five-year tenure," he added.

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MK Stalin's Swipe at Vijay Taking a direct shot at Vijay’s administration, MK Stalin compared the public's current excitement over the new regime to children playing with a new toy, predicting they would eventually return to a familiar favorite.

"Like how children get bored with new toys in a few days, people, too, will get bored with the actor's governance. They will yearn for us like children yearning for their mother," Stalin remarked.

The Congress, Left parties, VCK, and IUML had been integral components of the DMK-led alliance since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, following the latest state election results, these partners shifted their allegiance to back Vijay’s party.

Key Takeaways Political alliances can shift dramatically, impacting long-term partnerships.

Youth engagement is crucial for political parties to maintain relevance.

The perception of loyalty and gratitude plays a significant role in party politics.

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