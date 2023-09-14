DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin, TKS Elangovan target Amit Shah for his 'Hindi unites' comment1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comment calling Hindi as the language that unite the country, has been criticised by DMK's TKS Elangovan, Udhayanidhi Stalin
To mark Hindi Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Hindi and credited it for uniting the country. However, DMK's TKS Elangovan and Udhayanidhi Stalin were quick to respond on the admiration for language and slammed the Home Minister for his remark on Thursday.
“Hindi is spoken only in four or five states in the Country and hence the statement of Amit Shah is totally absurd. It is only another version of imposing Hindi under the guise of generating livelihood. While we are speaking Tamil here, Kerala speaks Malayalam. Where does Hindi merge with and empower us? Amit Shah should stop oppressing non-Hindi languages by calling them just regional languages," he said in his X post.
‘Amit Shah insulting people who speak other language,’ said TKS Elangovan
Joining Stalin, DMK leader TKS Elangovan also slammed Amit Shah for his comment and alleged the Union Home Minister of insulting the people who speak other languages. In his statement to ANI, DMK leader claimed that only seven states speak hindi and rest of the states have their own languages.
Earlier in the day, Amit Shah had praised Hindi and said that it played a crucial role in uniting the nation with diverse languages.