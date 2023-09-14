To mark Hindi Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Hindi and credited it for uniting the country. However, DMK's TKS Elangovan and Udhayanidhi Stalin were quick to respond on the admiration for language and slammed the Home Minister for his remark on Thursday.

On the occassion of Hindi Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Hindi is the name for unifying the diversity of languages ​​of India, the world's largest democracy. From the independence movement till today, Hindi has played an important role in uniting the country."

His remark didn't sink well with the DMK leaders. That's why, he openly condemned the Union Home Minister for making the statement. He claimed that Hindi is spoken in only four or five states in India and that's why Amit Shah's “statement is totally absurd."

“I strongly condemn the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that Hindi is the uniting force of India and it is empowering other regional languages," tweeted Stalin on X, formerly Twitter.

He also highlighted how every state has its own language and questioned the role of Hindi in merging and empowering regional languages.