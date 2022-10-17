Do Chinese people like Xi Jinping? You won’t find an easy answer online6 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 07:29 PM IST
Ahead of key political meeting, China’s social media has been scrubbed of viewpoints about the country’s leaders
Anyone wondering what Chinese people think about Xi Jinping as he is about to ascend to a precedent-breaking third term in power will have a hard time finding clues.