Do Chinese people like Xi Jinping? You won’t find an easy answer online

More recent small-scale online polls by the University of California, San Diego, the latest in March 2022, indicate public trust in the central government has remained high, although it has weakened slightly since July 2021. The academics built their data set by asking about 1,000 urban respondents a series of questions over several surveys, and cautioned that since their most recent survey, the country has experienced large-scale Covid-19 lockdowns and an accelerating deterioration in the economy that they said might have deepened discontent.