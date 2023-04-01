Home / Politics / News /  Do scientists regret not sticking to the science?
Back

One distinguishing feature of our age is the use and abuse of scientific credentials to assert authority in unrelated political debates. The inevitable result is a loss of credibility among those who hold themselves out as experts. And at least some of these experts may have a new appreciation of this fact.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout