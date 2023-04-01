Do scientists regret not sticking to the science?

So, as is often the case, a debate which appears to be about the neutrality of institutions is not really about neutrality at all... Rather, it is about whether there is any room left for soberly weighing our goals and values and thinking in a measured way about the consequences of our actions rather than simply reacting to situations in an impulsive and expressive manner, broadcasting our views to the world so that people know where we stand. Our goals and values might not be “neutral" at all, but they might still be best served by procedures, institutions, and even individuals that follow neutral principles.