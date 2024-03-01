Document From 2022 Reveals Putin’s Punishing Terms for Peace
Max Colchester , Thomas Grove , James Marson , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 Mar 2024, 02:15 PM IST
SummaryA draft peace deal drawn up shortly after Russia’s invasion shows Ukraine was confronted with becoming a neutered state.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has in recent weeks publicly hinted that he would be open to discussions to end the war in Ukraine on Moscow’s terms, as Kyiv’s military momentum stalls.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less