Does the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have a plan B in case it doesn't cross the majority mark in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Well, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has the answer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Plan B needs to be made only when there is less than a 60 per cent chances for Plan A to succeed," Shah said in an interview with news agency ANI.

In the 543-member Lok Sabha, a party or a coalition needs to win at least majority mark of 272 seats (over 50% of 543) to be in power at the Centre. The BJP won 303 seats in 2019 while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that the BJP leads, bagged 353 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am certain that PM Modi will come to power with a thumping majority," Shah said in the interview. Most of the surveys have predicted a smooth win for the ruling party in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Shah has been predicting thumping majority for the BJP in series of interviews that he has given in the middle of election season. He even predicted a ‘huge victory’ for the saffron party in Southern states where it has struggled to make inroads, other than in Karnataka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are moving to a big victory in the four southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu," Shah told NDTV in a recent interview.

The fate of 379 constituencies spread across 23 states and Union Territories is now decided after the commencement of polling in fourth phase on May 13. The remaining three phases of polling will be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!