Does BJP have a ‘retirement at 75’ rule? All you need to know as PM Modi runs for third term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not retire from active politics upon turning 75 as per BJP leaders including Amit Shah. Party asserts no age provision in its constitution, with Modi expected to lead till 2029 and beyond.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not retire from active politics upon turning 75-years-old. The assertion came from several key BJP leaders on Saturday — including Home Minister Amit Shah — as the Opposition reminded voters about the party's internal ‘no ticket above 75’ rule. The policy has been in place for several years with Home Minister Amit Shah even noting ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that the BJP had opted no skip any candidate above the age of 75.