New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus spreading across the state, Bihar Opposition parties on Friday wrote a joint letter to Chief Election Commissioner saying 2020 Bihar poll exercise can turn into a "super spreader event".

Opposition parties, including Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, and Loktantrik Janata Dal wrote to Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, appealing to ensure "substantial public participation and level playing field in 2020 Bihar polls".

"People expect the Commission to ensure and satisfy the people that the entire poll exercise does not become a super spreader event," the parties said.

The Election Commission on Thursday decided not to extend the facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 years of age in the Bihar Assembly polls and bypolls due in the near future in view of constraints of logistics, manpower and safety protocols of COVID-19.

However, the EC, in a statement, said the facility of optional postal ballot to electors who are above 80 years of age, voters with physical disabilities, electors engaged in essential services and voters who are COVID-19 positive or are in quarantine (home or institutional) will be extended in these elections.

Streets in most parts of Bihar wore a deserted look as the state entered a 16-day lockdown on Thursday.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bihar has a total of 20,612 cases including 13,462 recovered cases while 180 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated