Donald Trump ‘can never be trusted with power again’: Dick Cheney, lifelong Republican, endorses Democrat Kamala Harris

Dick Cheney, a lifelong Republican, has said that Donald Trump ‘can never be trusted with power again’. The former US Vice-President has decided to support Kamala Harris in the upcoming US presidential election.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published9 Sep 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Donald Trump ‘can never be trusted with power again’: Dick Cheney, lifelong Republican, endorses Democrat Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Donald Trump ‘can never be trusted with power again’: Dick Cheney, lifelong Republican, endorses Democrat Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Former US Vice-President Dick Cheney, a lifelong Republican, has decided to support Kamala Harris in the upcoming US presidential election. Once a key figure in George W Bush's presidency, Cheney made a public remark stating that no individual poses a greater danger to the nation's future than Donald Trump.

His daughter, Liz Cheney, has already endorsed Vice President Harris. Cheney is now among several Republicans who are uncomfortable about Donald Trump's run for office.

This November, Democrat Harris will be seeking her first term as the US president. She is currently serving as the vice president in the Joe Biden government. Former US President Trump is the current Republican candidate.

“He (Trump) tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again," the BBC quoted Cheney as saying.

“As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice-President Kamala Harris,” he added.

The Kamala Harris team has appreciated Cheney's statement. Campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon has mentioned that Harris values Cheney's support and admires his bravery in prioritising the nation.

Liz Cheney, who had a role on the committee examining the January 6 United States Capitol attack, was one of the few Republicans who supported impeaching Donald Trump after the event. In 2022, she was defeated by a candidate endorsed by Trump in her re-election bid in Congress.

Donald Trump reacts

Donald Trump has reacted to Dick Cheney’s comments. He has called the former vice president an “irrelevant RINO". RINO is the short form of "Republican in name only".

Trump, who plans to return to the White House, has called Cheney as the "King of Endless, Nonsensical Wars", referring to the former US vice president’s role in the Iraq War.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsDonald Trump ‘can never be trusted with power again’: Dick Cheney, lifelong Republican, endorses Democrat Kamala Harris

