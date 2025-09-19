Trump claims Kier Starmer was ‘embarrassed’ as he ‘caught’ Europe, NATO, EU buying Russian oil amid Ukraine war

Returning to Washington after a high-profile state visit to the United Kingdom, US President Donald Trump claimed UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was left “embarrassed” during their private discussions when confronted about Europe’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

Speaking to Fox News, Donald Trump revealed that the issue of Ukraine was a key point of conversation at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence, as both leaders assessed strategies to bring the war to an end.

What did Trump say about Starmer and Russian oil? US President Donald Trump suggested that while Starmer was not directly implicated, he was visibly uncomfortable when pressed on European nations’ energy ties with Moscow.

“He did (raise the issue of Ukraine). Well, he was a little embarrassed that I caught Europe, NATO countries, and EU countries buying oil from Russia,” Trump said.

“And he said that’s not good. He appreciated that I said it, but he said that’s not good. How about that?”

The former US president added that he pressed Starmer on whether he would take action to curb Russian oil imports. “I asked if he’d impose sanctions. He said he would, yes. And he’s not one of the culprits in terms of the Russian oil,” Trump explained.

Trump says peace in Ukraine depends on oil sanctions Trump reiterated that cutting off Russian oil sales was vital to ending the conflict.

“Ultimately, if oil prices go down, or if Russia is not selling oil, they have no choice but to settle,” he said. “When EU or NATO nations are buying oil from Russia, that’s not the greatest thing.”

The US president admitted that he had underestimated the complexity of the war and said he now felt “let down” by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

UK-US Migration crisis also discussed at Chequers Alongside the Ukraine war, Trump and Starmer also discussed the growing migration crisis facing both countries.

Trump drew parallels between the UK’s Channel crossings and illegal migration across the US southern border, urging Starmer to take a tougher approach.

“You have people coming in, and I told the prime minister I would stop it. It doesn’t matter if you call out the military, it doesn’t matter what means you use,” Trump said, according to CNN.

Later, in a Fox News interview, he doubled down on his message, warning that illegal migration “destroys countries from within.”

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has ramped up deportations and intensified efforts to block unlawful border crossings.

Trump's UK state visit marked by diplomacy and deals During the two-day state visit, Trump and First Lady Melania were hosted by King Charles III and the Royal Family at Windsor Castle, attending a lavish state banquet before political talks with Starmer.

In a joint press conference, the two leaders praised the “special relationship” between the UK and US while announcing a major technology investment deal.

The agreement aims to boost cooperation on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and other emerging technologies.

Trump described it as a landmark step that would help both nations “dominate” in the field of AI and maintain a strategic edge in global innovation.

What next for UK-US relations? Trump's visit concluded with both governments signalling closer ties, but also highlighting key areas of tension — notably, differing approaches to Russian sanctions and migration.