Donald Trump continues his series of verbal attacks on Kamala Harris, says ‘I am much better looking..’

Donald Trump attacked Kamala Harris's physical appearance and intelligence at a Pennsylvania rally, mocking her last-minute entry in the presidential race and using unflattering nicknames.

Published18 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump went in for a personal attack on US Vice President Kamala Harris, hitting out at her physical appearance and intelligence at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

"I am much better looking than her," Trump told supporters, as quoted by The Hill. "I'm a better-looking person than Kamala," said Donald Trump.

The former President referenced back to Time magazine's cover, featuring Harris, for which a sketch had to be made as Kamala Harris's photos did not work well. Further labelling Harris as a “radical liberal,” Trump questioned Harris's intelligence.

The comment “much looking better than her (Kamala Harris),” was one of the very few in the series of Donald Trump's attacks on his opponent. Talking about Kamala Harris's last-minute entry in the presidential race, Trump jibed that he suddenly found himself competing with Harris.

“What happened to Biden? I was running against Biden and now I’m running against someone else. I said, who am I running against, Harris? I said, ‘Who the hell is Harris?" questioned a mocking Trump.

Despite warnings from his party and advisers, the former President continues to use unflattering nicknames for Harris, including "Kamabla," "Lyin' Kamala," and “Laffin Kamala.”

Donald Trump has amped up his aggressive rhetoric ever since polls highlighted Harris going ahead in a politically important district like Pennsylvania, where an assassination attempt was made on him.

Pennsylvania will play a key role

Pennsylvania will play a key role in deciding the final result of the US polls. Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Pennsylvania on August 18, i.e., Sunday, before heading to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

 

The convention, which opens on Monday, will feature keynote speeches from party leaders like Biden and former President Barack Obama. Harris will deliver her own speech on Thursday evening to formally accept the party nomination.

 

 

