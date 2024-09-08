Donald Trump demands ‘no lifts, boxes’ elevating Kamala Harris’ height during upcoming debate: ‘Would be cheating…’

Trump has eschewed traditional debate preparation, choosing to hold rallies and events while Harris has been cloistered in a historic hotel in downtown Pittsburgh, working with aides since Thursday. 

Anwesha Mitra
Updated8 Sep 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Donald Trump demands ‘no lifts, boxes’ elevating Kamala Harris’ height during upcoming debate: ‘Would be cheating…’(Getty Images via AFP)

The US presidential race remains neck-and-neck on Sunday as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris prepared to hold their first televised debate. But with mere weeks left before the ballots are cast, the Republican candidate appeared to fixate on his rival's height. Trump — who has previously insisted that he was ‘much better looking’ than Harris and also called her a ‘beautiful woman’ during the course of one rally — came out with a strange demand for the ABC News debate this week.

“No boxes or artificial lifts will be allowed to stand on during my upcoming debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. We had this out previously with former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg when he was in a debate, and he was not allowed a “lift.” It would be a form of cheating, and the Democrats cheat enough,” he insisted on a Truth Social post.

Also Read | Trump’s tariff threat: 100% on goods for nations moving away from the dollar

For the uninitiated, Trump had spent much of the 2020 election campaign calling the billionaire businessman ‘Mini Mike’ and downplaying his height. A quick perusal of available data (there is even a Wikipedia page dedicated to the height of US Presidents and Presidential candidates) suggests that Trump would be around 6 ft 3 inches tall while Harris clocks in nearly a foot lower at 5 feet 4 inches.

“You are who you are, it was determined!” Trump added.

It was not immediately clear whether the Harris campaign had sought a box to elevate her height…or whether ABC would allow such a thing. 

Also Read | Trump, Harris Eye Pennsylvania as Main Battleground of 2024

Social media users were quick to jump into the discussion with many posting a scathing critique of the former POTUS' own appearance.

“Kamala is a petite 5’4” and probably 5’7” in heels. Meanwhile, Donald is 6’1” at best, and probably 6’3” in his heels. Not sure what he’s hoping to do with his height ‘advantage’ since looming over her like he did with Hillary will not play well on TV,” opined one X user.

"Says the guy who yells "GET MY SHOES" during his fake assassination attempt!" fumed another.

Also Read | Donald Trump says ‘cops are in more danger’ because of Kamala Harris’s policies

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:8 Sep 2024, 10:30 PM IST
