Donald Trump has said that Vivek Ramaswamy would be 'very good' as a possible Vice President candidate, The Spectator Index posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s the dream team," commented one of the users.

Vivek Ramaswamy earlier underscored the need for fortified alliances with India, South Korea and Japan as part of his strategy to curtail the United States' economic reliance on China and Taiwan.

In the aftermath of his inaugural Republican presidential primary debate, the 38-year-old Indian American Republican presidential contender put forward his policy vision and international outlook.

In response to criticisms levelled at him by fellow Indian American Republican presidential aspirant Nikki Haley, who questioned his grasp of foreign policy intricacies, Ramaswamy explained his strategic vision during an earlier discourse.

"We will enter a stronger partnership with India that involves an Indian commitment to close the Malacca Strait in the event of a near-term conflict with Taiwan, and enter stronger partnerships with other allies including South Korea and Japan to reduce our economic dependence on China and Taiwan," PTI quoted him as saying.

Former Governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, earlier expressed that the responsibility of determining whether Donald Trump should be prevented from assuming a second presidential term due to his involvement in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol should rest with state election officials.

In an interview with Bloomberg Radio, the unlikely contender in the Republican nomination race against Trump expressed concerns about the party potentially selecting a candidate ineligible for both ballot appearance and service due to the constraints of the 14th Amendment.

“The bottom line is, this would be the Democrats’ dream scenario, that we nominate somebody at the convention that will later be determined by the courts to be ineligible to hold office," Bloomberg quoted Hutchinson as saying.

(With agency inputs)

