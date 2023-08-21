Donald Trump: Former US president won’t take part in Republican debates; here’s why2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:47 AM IST
Donald Trump has announced he will skip the first Republican primary debate. Check out the reason why.
Former US President Donald Trump has officially announced his decision to skip the upcoming Republican primary debate, the first of the 2024 cycle. Trump has made his position clear on his social media platform, stating that he believes the public is already well-acquainted with his views and hence he won't be participating in the debate.