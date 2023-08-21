Donald Trump has announced he will skip the first Republican primary debate. Check out the reason why.

Former US President Donald Trump has officially announced his decision to skip the upcoming Republican primary debate, the first of the 2024 cycle. Trump has made his position clear on his social media platform, stating that he believes the public is already well-acquainted with his views and hence he won't be participating in the debate.

While it remains unclear whether this decision will extend to future debates or just the present one, a Trump advisor told CNN that the former president might still consider taking part in subsequent primary debates despite his online announcement.

Trump has referred to a CBS poll that asks: "2024 Republican Nomination: Who would you vote for today?" It shows 62% for Trump. His closest rival is Ron DeSantis who stands at 16%. Other candidates like Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Pence and Nikki Haley are in single digits.

Donald Trump's post on Truth Social, a social media rival of X (formerly Twitter)

The debate, scheduled for August 23, is set to be a significant event as it marks the commencement of the 2024 primary cycle. Given his substantial lead in the polls, Trump has been hinting both privately and publicly that he might skip this particular event. Instead, reports suggest he is considering an interview with former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel expressed her hopes that Trump would reconsider his stance and participate in the debate. McDaniel highlighted the importance of providing the American people with the opportunity to hear from all the candidates.

Notably, Trump's team has been engaging in efforts to persuade him to join the debate stage. Trump's meeting with RNC debate committee lead David Bossie and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, during which they encouraged his participation, demonstrated their dedication to his involvement.

Fox News, where Trump has had a significant presence, also urged him to take part in the debate. Both Fox News President Jay Wallace and the network's Chief Executive Suzanne Scott have advocated for Trump's presence on the debate stage.

To qualify for the debate, candidates must meet certain criteria, including obtaining at least 1% support in several polls and demonstrating a commitment to unite and support the eventual Republican nominee. Several candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, have already met these requirements and will participate in the debate.