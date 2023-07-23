Donald Trump in a veiled attack says, ‘would be dangerous to arrest me’

Donald Trump to likely faces up to six trials in 2024

Donald Trump is facing a mounting legal challenge as he campaigns for the 2024 presidential election. He will potentially face up to six criminal and civil cases within the next year, including lawsuits against him, his family, and businesses. Four trials have already been scheduled, and some of them are expected to last for weeks, coinciding with crucial primary election dates, raising concerns about the impact on Trump's 2024 campaign.