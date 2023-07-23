Donald Trump in a veiled attack says, ‘would be dangerous to arrest me’

Former President of the United States Donald Trump recently said that things "would be very dangerous" if he were to go to prison.
Former President of the United States Donald Trump recently said that things "would be very dangerous" if he were to go to prison.
“I think it is extremely dangerous to even talk about this. We do have a passionate group of voters. They are much more passionate that 2020 or 2016. I think it would be very dangerous," Trump said this during an radio interview for The Simon Conway Show.
“I think it is extremely dangerous to even talk about this. We do have a passionate group of voters. They are much more passionate that 2020 or 2016. I think it would be very dangerous," Trump said this during an radio interview for The Simon Conway Show.
Donald Trump to likely faces up to six trials in 2024
Donald Trump is facing a mounting legal challenge as he campaigns for the 2024 presidential election. He will potentially face up to six criminal and civil cases within the next year, including lawsuits against him, his family, and businesses. Four trials have already been scheduled, and some of them are expected to last for weeks, coinciding with crucial primary election dates, raising concerns about the impact on Trump's 2024 campaign.
Donald Trump to likely faces up to six trials in 2024
Donald Trump is facing a mounting legal challenge as he campaigns for the 2024 presidential election. He will potentially face up to six criminal and civil cases within the next year, including lawsuits against him, his family, and businesses. Four trials have already been scheduled, and some of them are expected to last for weeks, coinciding with crucial primary election dates, raising concerns about the impact on Trump's 2024 campaign.
The most severe legal issues are two criminal indictments, one by the Justice Department and another by state prosecutors in Manhattan, both carrying possible prison terms upon conviction. Additionally, Trump is facing two civil suits in state and federal courts in New York.
The most severe legal issues are two criminal indictments, one by the Justice Department and another by state prosecutors in Manhattan, both carrying possible prison terms upon conviction. Additionally, Trump is facing two civil suits in state and federal courts in New York.
Two other potential criminal trials are still uncertain. Special Counsel Jack Smith is conducting a second investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, with no charges announced yet, but signaling the possibility of further federal action.
Two other potential criminal trials are still uncertain. Special Counsel Jack Smith is conducting a second investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, with no charges announced yet, but signaling the possibility of further federal action.
Moreover, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Atlanta may soon indict the former president over alleged election interference in Georgia after his 2020 defeat. As the 2024 primaries approach, these legal challenges pose significant obstacles and consequences for Trump's political ambitions.
Moreover, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Atlanta may soon indict the former president over alleged election interference in Georgia after his 2020 defeat. As the 2024 primaries approach, these legal challenges pose significant obstacles and consequences for Trump's political ambitions.
The trial of former US President Donald Trump in the Classified Documents case will start on May 20 next year, after the federal judge overseeing the matter set the date on Friday
The trial of former US President Donald Trump in the Classified Documents case will start on May 20 next year, after the federal judge overseeing the matter set the date on Friday
Catch all the Politics News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.