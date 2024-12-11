Donald Trump is not as tough as he thinks

Many times, Mr Trump’s “unconventional thinking cut to the quick of things," the former official goes on. Mr Trump asks “very good questions" and was “a wrecking ball to things that needed to be disrupted". He had a patchier record when it came to building sturdier alternatives. Too often, Mr Trump’s ambitions were thwarted by his impatience with detail, and by his struggles to understand foreign leaders guided by incentives very different from his own. For all his tough talk, Mr Trump wants to be loved, seeing himself as a man of destiny sent to protect ordinary Americans’ interests, says the former official. He craves the approval of financial markets and of very rich people, whose wealth he takes as a proxy for brilliance. Truly cold-blooded rulers confound him. “Someone who is utterly ruthless, and who will slaughter anyone they need to, Trump can’t get his head around that." In his first presidency, the businessman was “totally shocked" by intelligence briefings about Syria’s then-dictator, Bashar al-Assad, using poison gas on women and children in his own country. In contrast, the same former official watched Mr Trump failing to fathom leaders who acted on humanitarian impulses, as when Germany’s then-chancellor, Angela Merkel, told him she had allowed Syrian refugees into her country because it was the right thing to do.