Vice President Kamala Harris is stepping up her efforts to bring rank-and-file union members in swing states back to the Democratic fold — this time with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in tow.

Donald Trump appears to have somewhat mixed feelings about Tim Walz — the newly selected running mate of Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The Republican leader has dubbed it a 'shocking' pick that was "very insulting to anyone who wants security". He also opined that Walz was a "smarter version" of Harris who wanted to help America "go communist immediately".

"There's never been a ticket like this. This is a ticket that wants this country to go communist immediately if not sooner. 'We want no security, we want no anything.' He's very into transgender, anything transgender he thinks is great. And [Walz] is not where the country is on anything," he insisted on Fox and Friends.

The former POTUS told the show hosts that Walz was a "smarter version of her" and perhaps "greater than Bernie Sanders". He had earlier taken to social media to thank Harris for her choice.

Meanwhile senior Democrat Barack Obama shared a message in support of Walz, lauding his experience and values.

“Governor Walz doesn’t just have the experience to be vice president, he has the values and the integrity to make us proud. And as we saw last night, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz make a great team. Now let’s do everything we can – volunteer, donate, organize – from now until November to help them get elected," he urged.