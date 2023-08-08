comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Donald Trump likely to miss first Republican debate for US polls 2024; Ron DeSantis to be top target now
Back

Donald Trump likely to miss first Republican debate for US polls 2024; Ron DeSantis to be top target now

 2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:10 AM IST Livemint

Donald Trump likely to skip first Republican debate; Ron DeSantis expected to be top target of other candidates. Trump's lawyers reject protective order in election trial, citing free speech rights.

Republican U.S. presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis looks into the crowd after speaking as supporters of former President Donald Trump hold up signs during the Ashley's BBQ Bash fundraiser at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (via REUTERS)Premium
Republican U.S. presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis looks into the crowd after speaking as supporters of former President Donald Trump hold up signs during the Ashley's BBQ Bash fundraiser at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (via REUTERS)

Amid the trials linked to US presidential 2020 election, Donald Trump is likely to skip first Republican debate on August 23 in Milwaukee, And in such a situation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who desperately needs momentum in his challenge to former US President for the party's nomination, would be the top target of the debate from other candidates looking to climb past him and brand themselves as voters' primary alternative to Trump. 

"The guy on the stage in the No. 1 spot is probably going to be taking more heat than the others," a strategist told Reuters

In the most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, released last week, Trump held 47% of the Republican vote nationally, with DeSantis dropping 6 percentage points from July down to just 13%. None of the other candidates due to attend the debate have broken out of single digits. 

Donald Trump argues proposed limits on 2020 election case evidence violate free speech

Meanwhile, Trump's lawyers urged a federal judge on Monday to reject a protective order sought by prosecutors ahead of the former U.S. president's 2020 election trial, saying it would violate his free speech rights under the Constitution.

Prosecutors requested a protective order to prevent Trump from improperly disclosing confidential evidence prior to trial. In response, Trump's attorneys submitted a 29-page filing to the U.S. District Court, not directly addressing potential witness intimidation claims, another Reuters report cited. 

They, however, did acknowledge the need to shield certain court documents, including materials from a grand jury investigation that led to an indictment accusing Trump of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss.

"However, the need to protect that information does not require a blanket gag order over all documents produced by the government," Trump's attorneys wrote in the court papers.

"In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict First Amendment rights," Trump's attorneys said, referring to the right of free speech guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

In a reply brief filed late on Monday, prosecutors said that since they had asked for the protective order, Trump's attorneys had discussed the case on major U.S. television networks. Prosecutors said Trump had a "plan to litigate this case in the media."

Trump on Thursday pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he conspired to try to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden. It was the third criminal case brought against Trump so far this year.

At his arraignment on Thursday, Trump swore to not intimidate witnesses or communicate with them about the case without legal counsel present.

(With agency inputs)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 07:43 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout