Amid the trials linked to US presidential 2020 election, Donald Trump is likely to skip first Republican debate on August 23 in Milwaukee, And in such a situation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who desperately needs momentum in his challenge to former US President for the party's nomination, would be the top target of the debate from other candidates looking to climb past him and brand themselves as voters' primary alternative to Trump.

"The guy on the stage in the No. 1 spot is probably going to be taking more heat than the others," a strategist told Reuters.

In the most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, released last week, Trump held 47% of the Republican vote nationally, with DeSantis dropping 6 percentage points from July down to just 13%. None of the other candidates due to attend the debate have broken out of single digits.

Donald Trump argues proposed limits on 2020 election case evidence violate free speech

Meanwhile, Trump's lawyers urged a federal judge on Monday to reject a protective order sought by prosecutors ahead of the former U.S. president's 2020 election trial, saying it would violate his free speech rights under the Constitution.

Prosecutors requested a protective order to prevent Trump from improperly disclosing confidential evidence prior to trial. In response, Trump's attorneys submitted a 29-page filing to the U.S. District Court, not directly addressing potential witness intimidation claims, another Reuters report cited.

They, however, did acknowledge the need to shield certain court documents, including materials from a grand jury investigation that led to an indictment accusing Trump of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss.

"However, the need to protect that information does not require a blanket gag order over all documents produced by the government," Trump's attorneys wrote in the court papers.

"In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict First Amendment rights," Trump's attorneys said, referring to the right of free speech guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

In a reply brief filed late on Monday, prosecutors said that since they had asked for the protective order, Trump's attorneys had discussed the case on major U.S. television networks. Prosecutors said Trump had a "plan to litigate this case in the media."

Trump on Thursday pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he conspired to try to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden. It was the third criminal case brought against Trump so far this year.

At his arraignment on Thursday, Trump swore to not intimidate witnesses or communicate with them about the case without legal counsel present.

(With agency inputs)