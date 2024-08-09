“Well, she’s a woman…': Trump questions Kamala Harris' intelligence, insists he attracted 'bigger crowds' at rallies

The Donald Trump-Kamala Harris contest took a strange turn on Thursday with the former US President questioning his rival's intelligence and pitting himself against Martin Luther King. Trump also veered off topic several times during the lengthy press conference to push dubious claims — including assertions that the 2020 elections had been stolen away from him.

“The presidency was taken away from Joe Biden, and I’m no Biden fan, but I tell you what, from a constitutional standpoint, from any standpoint you look at, they took the presidency away…I'm not a big fan of his brain, but I think that she's actually not as smart as he is…Well ... uh, she’s a woman. She represents certain groups of people,” reports quoted him as saying.

The two Presidential candidates will come face to face for the first time on Saturday after Trump agreed to a televised debate against Harris.

“The biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken — I’ve spoken to the biggest crowds. Nobody’s spoken to crowds bigger than me. If you look at Martin Luther King when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours, same real estate, same everything, same number of people, if not we had more. And they said he had a million people, but I had 25,000 people," he informed reporters assembled at Mar-a-Lago.