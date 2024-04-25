Donald Trump’s immunity case: What to know as Supreme Court hears arguments
SummaryThe blockbuster case connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol puts justices in the hot seat during an election year.
Since federal prosecutors charged Donald Trump last year with plotting to overturn the 2020 election results, the former president has argued that he enjoys broad immunity for actions he took while in the White House. After months of legal wrangling, the Supreme Court takes up the question Thursday, in a case with profound legal consequences as well as political ramifications, including whether Trump will face a federal trial this fall while in the stretch run of the presidential campaign.