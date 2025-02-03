Donald Trump’s new trade war on China is also an opioid war
The Economist 7 min read 03 Feb 2025, 02:24 PM IST
Summary
- The president claims that drugs are poisoning geopolitics
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Donald Trump has long threatened to launch a trade war but the one he began on February 1st against Canada, China and Mexico is tangled with furious accusations about another war: the one on drugs. His executive orders state that Canada and Mexico are failing to control the flow of narcotics and migrants across their borders, and partly justify America’s 25% tariff on them as a punitive response, using the International Emergency Economic Powers act of 1977.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less