Donald Trump’s new trade war on China is also an opioid war

Mr Trump’s claims about the opioid trade are hyperbolic, and his remedy counterproductive, but there is little doubt the synthetic drugs trade is a problem and that China could do more. The death toll is horrific. By official reckoning nearly 90,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, mainly involving fentanyl, in the year to August 2024. On January 17th Mr Trump spoke to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for the first time since his election victory. Listing the topics that he raised with Mr Xi, America’s trade deficit with China and fentanyl came first. He sounded optimistic: “It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately," he wrote on social media. But on January 21st, a day after his inauguration, Mr Trump put it more bluntly. He said he had told Mr Xi that “we don’t want that crap in our country. We got to stop it."