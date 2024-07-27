Former US President, and US presidential candidate Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at Mar-a-Lago on Friday. According to reports, Trump claimed that the current global conflicts could lead into a Third World War, if he loses the 2024 presidential race. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, US presidential candidate Kamala Harris had also met with Netanyahu, urging for a cease-fire in Gaza. US President Joe Biden had also met with the Israeli Prime Minister, for the same issue.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Is Kamala Harris ‘worse’? While meeting Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump took a dig at his rival Kamala Harris, claiming that she is “worse", when it comes to matters on Middle East, reported the Fox News. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump said that only if he wins the upcoming US elections, that the current gloal cnflicts would be prevented, which could otherwise lead to a Third World War. The US Elections are scheduled for November 5.

“We'll see how it goes. But if it all works out, if we win, it'll be very simple. It's all going to work out. And very quickly. If we don't, you're going to end up with major wars in the Middle East. And maybe a third World War," Trump said, adding, “You are closer to a third World War right now than at any time since the Second World War. We've never been so close because we have incompetent people running the country."

Kamala Harris had also met Netanyahu. In her comments after the meeting, she had said that she “will always ensure that Israel is able to defend itself, including from Iran and Iran-backed militias such as Hamas and Hezbollah," per the outlet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, according to a report by Axios, the likely Democratic nominee's condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza had reportedly upset Benjamin Netanyahu.

An Israeli official told the Axios, that the Israeli prime minister was agitated by Harris's mention of the civilian deaths in Gaza. Netanyahu had been irked by the “dire humanitarian situation," that Harris had mentioned.

“When our enemies see the U.S. and Israel are aligned, it increases the chances for a hostage deal and decreases the chances for a regional escalation," the official told Axios. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!