He’s called ‘Little Trump,’ and his tactics are rankling White House top brass
Gina Heeb , Josh Dawsey , Rebecca Ballhaus , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 16 Nov 2025, 01:18 pm IST
Summary
Bill Pulte oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and has used that post to make waves, attacking Trump’s foes, ousting ethics watchdogs and making radical policy proposals.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
bill pulte fhfa controversy, donald trump loyalty pulte, fannie mae freddie mac oversight, pulte ghostbusters poster white house, pulte ousting fhfa ethics watchdogs, 50-year mortgage proposal us, pulte new york attorney general letitia james, pulte mortgage fraud allegations, pulte jerome powell lisa cook attacks, rocket mr cooper group acquisition fhfa, pulte mar-a-lago connection, pulte forbes magazine heir, treasury secretary scott bessent pulte feud, great american mortgage corporation ipo, pulte influence eric siebert resignation
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story