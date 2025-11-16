He’s called ‘Little Trump,’ and his tactics are rankling White House top brass

Allen was asked to step down from that role shortly thereafter, the Journal reported, and about a dozen members of the ethics and investigations units of Fannie were fired in recent weeks in the wake of complaints against Pulte. FHFA has disputed the Journal’s reporting on the matter, and Pulte has said the layoffs were part of efforts to rein in diversity, equity and inclusion programs. James has called the charges against her baseless and has pleaded not guilty.