‘Tariff man’ Trump can bring a bagful of surprises. Are you ready?
N Madhavan 10 min read 06 Aug 2024, 07:19 PM IST
Summary
- Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee for the 2024 US elections, is threatening to impose high tariffs and engage in a bigger trade war with China. These moves have serious implications for the world economy, for Indian manufacturing and exporters. We break it down.
Chennai: “I am a tariff man," Donald Trump wrote on social media platform Twitter, now known as X, in April 2018. Back then, he was the president of the US. “When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so," he said in the post.
