‘Tariff man’ Trump can bring a bagful of surprises. Are you ready?

Meanwhile, in recent years, India’s foreign policy has evolved. “Earlier, we were not sure what we wanted and, therefore, we could not articulate it well. We were also inflexible in our approach," said Sanyal. That has changed. “Today, India has clearly articulated what it wants. We want to protect our energy supplies at the right price, ensure trade and investment flows remain unaffected, ensure there are no unfair practices that affect the domestic industry or our ability to export and ensure defence preparedness. We are not non-aligned but multi-aligned, depending on the issue," he added.