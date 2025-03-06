China is secretly worried Trump will win on trade
Lingling Wei , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 06 Mar 2025, 12:27 PM IST
SummaryIn seeking accord with U.S., Beijing wants to avoid becoming isolated like the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
Soon after Donald Trump won the presidential election in November, Xi Jinping asked his aides to urgently analyze the Cold War rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union.
