Irani's remark came after Priyanka Gandhi said that PM Modi never spoke on pressing issues concerning the country.

"I challenge them (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi) to pick any channel, anchor, place, time, and issue to debate with the BJP. Dono bhai-behen ek taraf aur BJP ka ek pravakta ek taraf, doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani ho jaayega (On one side, there will be the brother-sister duo and on the other side, there will be a spokesperson of the BJP; everything will be clear)...From our party, Sudhanshu Trivedi is enough. They will get an answer," Irani said.

Smriti Irani's mutual fund investment at ₹88 lakh; a look at her portfolio

In an interview with PTI Priyanka Gandhi when asked about the issues raised by the BJP and Prime Minister Modi that the Congress will redistribute wealth if it comes to power, said, "Challenge the prime minister to raise the issue of unemployment which is the worst it has been in 45 years. I challenge the prime minister to tell us which institutions the BJP has built, I challenge the prime minister to name one scheme that he has actually started himself and is not a scheme that was started by the Congress but he has renamed."

"I challenge the prime minister to tell us how he is going to reduce prices. I challenge the PM to tell us how he is going to reduce the difficulties farmers are facing and how he is going to help them," she said.

Vehicles vandalised outside Congress office in Amethi, party blames BJP

In several 'nukkad sabhas' that the Congress leader addressed on Wednesday, she warned people that the BJP intends to change the Constitution and was working for the benefit of a few crony capitalists.

Priyanka Gandhi also said she gets the impression that winds of change are blowing in the country.

Sonia Gandhi launched 'Rahul Baba' 20 times, but launching failed: Amit Shah

On the BJP's claim of "400 paar" for the NDA and 370 for the BJP, she claimed their estimations are going down.

At present, Priyanka Gandhi is campaigning in Rae Bareli and Amethi till polls are held in the two seats on May 20. While Rahul Gandhi is in a contest against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh, Gandhi's family aide Kishori Lal Sharma is taking on BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!