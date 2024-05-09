'Dono bhai-behen ek taraf aur...': Smriti Irani challenges Priyanka Gandhi to debate with BJP
Smriti Irani challenged Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to debate with the BJP. Irani's remark came after Priyanka Gandhi said that PM Modi never spoke on pressing issues concerning the country.
