As the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was tabled in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha gave a fiery speech against the bill and asked the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to follow their own leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani who wanted a status of full-fledged state for Delhi. He said, "I want to tell Amit Shah ji, don't be Nehruvadi, be Advaniwadi."

The bill replaces the Ordinance promulgated by the Centre in May which transferred the control of bureaucrats from Delhi government to a committee in which the Centre has a majority vote. The AAP has alleged that the Ordinance is introduced to overturn the judgment of the Supreme Court which gave control of services to the Delhi government.

The bill creates a National Capital Civil Services Authority with Delhi Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, and the Principal Home Secretary as its members who have to take decisions on the transfer of bureaucrats through the majority and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi remains the final arbiter.

"Vajpayee and Deputy PM Advani brought a bill to give Delhi the status of state. The BJP National Executive decided to give statehood to Delhi. The BJP has been promising people that they would make Delhi a state," Raghav Chadha was quoted by news platform NDTV.

Bill demolishes triple chain of accountability

Raghav Chadha accused the Centre of violating the principles of federalism after losing multiple elections in Delhi. He said that the bill demolishes the triple chain of accountability as the bureaucrats will not be answerable to either Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister.

"In 25 years, BJP lost six state elections, even in 2015 and 2020. They know they can't any win elections in 25 next years," Raghav Chadha said as per a quote NDTV.

Raghav Chadha accused the BJP of insulting the apex court and asked what crisis came that they have gone against the order of the Supreme Court. He mentioned that the Ordinance was notified by the Central Government barely a week after the judgment of the Supreme Court.