Don't foresee hurdle in implementing PSU disinvestment proposals: Ram Madhav

Don't foresee hurdle in implementing PSU disinvestment proposals: Ram Madhav1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 08:05 PM IST
- The BMS and the SJM, which work in the economic sector, raised concerns about the government's proposals in the budget for disinvestment of public sector companies, privatisation and the increase of foreign direct investment (FDI) limit
KOLKATA : Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Sunday said he does not foresee any hurdle in implementing the budgetary proposals for disinvestment of public sector units, as concerns raised by the RSS affiliates are being addressed through dialogue.
He also claimed the opinion gap on the issue between the RSS wings such as Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) and the party is getting minimised as there is a "system of continuous dialogue with these organisations".
"There is no major opinion gap...We have a system of regular exchange of notes with these organisations. They have a couple of issues related to disinvestment and will be made aware of the process of implementation.
"There is no such opposition from anybody," Madhav told PTI when asked about disinvestment announcements by the Centre in the budget.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed to amend the Insurance Act, 1938 to increase the permissible FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in insurance companies.
She had also said the Centre is working towards strategic disinvestment.
A number of transactions namely BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, BEML, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam limited among others would be completed in 2021-22, the FM said.
Other than IDBI Bank, she had proposed to take up the privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company in 2021-22.
Madhav hailed the Union budget, saying that it will help fulfil the Centre's vision to make the country a global economic powerhouse. PTI BSM BDC BDC
