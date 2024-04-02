Don't need headache…: Hardeep Singh Puri says 'no vacancy for Atishi in BJP'

Atishi earlier in the day alleged that she was approached by the BJP to join them or else she would be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the coming days.

Hitting back at AAP leader Atishi for her comments that 'BJP approached her to join the party', Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that there is 'no vacancy for political activists like her'.

Speaking to ANI, Puri said, "There is no vacancy in our party for a political activist like Atishi. There is a yuva leader who said that a BJP worker has said that after getting 400 seats, we will destroy the constitution. No one has given such a statement."

"I don't think any worker of the BJP will go to Atishi and say such a thing at a time when the whole party is stuck in a liquor scam. Do we need to have a headache by getting them into our party?"

The AAP leader said, "The BJP, through one of my close aides, approached me to join their party to save my political career, and if I do not join the BJP, then in the coming month, I will be arrested by the ED."

Further alleging that the BJP has tried to threaten them, she said, "I want to tell the BJP that we will not be scared of you. We are the soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal. We are aides of Bhagat Singh. We will continue to save the Constitution and will work to give the people a better life under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal."

Kejriwal will not resign…: AAP Meanwhile, AAP MLAs on Tuesday met Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and asserted that the Delhi chief minister should continue to run the government from jail and not step down.

Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15 after his arrest last month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to his government's now-scrapped excise policy.

During Tuesday's meeting, the AAP MLAs told Sunita Kejriwal that two crore people of Delhi stand with the chief minister and he should not resign at any cost, party leaders said.

On Monday, the Rouse Avenue Court sent AAP's supremo to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

