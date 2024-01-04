comScore
'Don't need Mamata's pity': INDIA bloc faces fresh hurdle amid Congress-TMC seat sharing row in West Bengal

Cracks within the Opposition INDIA bloc widened this week with the Congress and Trinamool Congress sparring over seat-sharing in West Bengal. Reports indicated that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had offered the other party two Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming polls.

WB Cong president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and WB chief minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photos)
WB Cong president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and WB chief minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photos)

The development came after reports indicated that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had offered the other party two Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming polls.

“It is Mamata who needs the Congress to win, not the other way around. We are quite capable of waging a solo fight in the state and winning more seats than we did last time. We are prepared to show as much. We don't need Mamata's pity and are quite capable of retaining these two seats (even if the TMC contests them)" said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The party's West Bengal chief scoffed at the reported allocation, noting that the seats in question were already held by Congress representatives.

“We won these seats defeating Mamata Banerjee's TMC and the BJP. Are they doing us a favour? Who will trust her (Mamata) with seat allotment?" he asked.

ALSO READ: TMC offers 2 Lok Sabha seats to Congress in Bengal for 2024 polls: Report

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 04 Jan 2024, 07:51 PM IST
