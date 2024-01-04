Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  'Don't need Mamata's pity': INDIA bloc faces fresh hurdle amid Congress-TMC seat sharing row in West Bengal

'Don't need Mamata's pity': INDIA bloc faces fresh hurdle amid Congress-TMC seat sharing row in West Bengal

Livemint

Cracks within the Opposition INDIA bloc widened this week with the Congress and Trinamool Congress sparring over seat-sharing in West Bengal. Reports indicated that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had offered the other party two Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming polls.

WB Cong president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and WB chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Cracks within the Opposition INDIA bloc widened this week with the Congress and Trinamool Congress sparring over seat-sharing in West Bengal. The development came after reports indicated that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had offered the other party two Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming polls.

“It is Mamata who needs the Congress to win, not the other way around. We are quite capable of waging a solo fight in the state and winning more seats than we did last time. We are prepared to show as much. We don't need Mamata's pity and are quite capable of retaining these two seats (even if the TMC contests them)" said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The party's West Bengal chief scoffed at the reported allocation, noting that the seats in question were already held by Congress representatives.

“We won these seats defeating Mamata Banerjee's TMC and the BJP. Are they doing us a favour? Who will trust her (Mamata) with seat allotment?" he asked.

ALSO READ: TMC offers 2 Lok Sabha seats to Congress in Bengal for 2024 polls: Report

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.