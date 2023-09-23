'Don't need to prove your patriotism...': SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal supports singer Shubh amid India-Canada row1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 11:26 AM IST
Former Union Minister and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal supports Indo-Canadian singer Shubh after his tour was cancelled due to allegations of supporting Khalistan.
Former Union Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal came out in support of Indo-Canadian singer Shubh after his 'Still Rollin India tour' was cancelled due to allegations of his support for the Khalistan cause. Shubhneet Singh, also known as Shubh, is currently facing a significant backlash over a controversial social media post featuring a distorted map of India on his Instagram stories with the caption "Pray for Punjab".