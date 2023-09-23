Former Union Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal came out in support of Indo-Canadian singer Shubh after his 'Still Rollin India tour' was cancelled due to allegations of his support for the Khalistan cause. Shubhneet Singh, also known as Shubh, is currently facing a significant backlash over a controversial social media post featuring a distorted map of India on his Instagram stories with the caption "Pray for Punjab". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read| Canada-based singer Shubh breaks his silence over concert cancellation, says, 'India is MY country too' The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP while calling Shubh a ‘proud son of Punjab’ in a post on X wrote, “Singer @Shubhworldwide we stand with you. You don’t need to prove your patriotism because you are a proud son of Punjab and #India. @Akali_Dal_ appeals to fellow countrymen not to fall prey to conspiracies to label Shubh & others who speak for #Punjab as anti-nationals."

Shubhneet Singh reacts to cancellation of his India tour: In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Shubh expressed deep disappointment at the cancellation of his India tour. He mentioned that he had been diligently preparing for this tour for the past two months and was eagerly looking forward to performing in India.

“I'm extremely disheartened by the cancellation of my tour in India. I was highly amped up and enthusiastic to perform in my country, in front of my people. The preparations were in full swing and I was practicing with my heart and soul for the last two months. And I was very excited, happy, and ready to perform. But I guess destiny had some other plans,", the singer wrote in an Instagram post.

“India is MY country too. I was born here. It is the land of my GURUS and my ANCESTORS, who didn't even blink an eye to make sacrifices for the freedom of this land, for its glory, and for the family." Shubh added.

In response to the controversy surrounding his earlier post that had sparked anger, Shubhneet explained that his original intention was to offer prayers for Punjab due to reports of electricity shutdowns in the state. He emphasized that he did not have any intention of causing offence or hurting anyone's feelings.

