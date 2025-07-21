‘Don’t politicise the matter’: Supreme Court upholds relief to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in criminal case

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Karnataka government’s plea challenging a high court order that dismissed the criminal case against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

“What is this? Don’t politicise the matter. Fight your battles before the electorate,” remarked a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.

Surya was accused of spreading fake news regarding a farmer’s suicide in Haveri district, Karnataka.

The bench dismissed the appeal of the state government and cautioned its against the politicisation of legal proceedings.

The case originated from a post Surya shared on November 7, 2024, referencing reports from Kannada news portals that a farmer, Rudrappa Channappa Balikai, had committed suicide after learning his land was seized by the Waqf Board.

The post was later deleted when it was revealed that the claim was baseless.