Don't quit BJP but work for AAP: Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers

He raised the issue of the recent attack on Gujarat AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya and apprehended that many more attacks will take place "on the people of Gujarat for supporting AAP". "The attack on Manoj Sorathiya shows that BJP is desperate. It is not able to understand what to do. It is staring at a defeat," he said. Kejriwal said the AAP is not Congress and cannot be intimidated by the ruling party.