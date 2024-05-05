'Don't read too much into it, he was trying to...': Rajnath Singh on PM Modi's 'mangalsutra' remark
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh denies BJP poaching opposition leaders, defends autonomy of central agencies like ED and CBI. Several opposition leaders have recently joined BJP, sparking claims of money power influence on democracy.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has dismissed the allegation that BJP poaching the opposition leaders and misusing power by forcing out competition. In an interview with The Indian Express, Singh asked, "Why did you (Congress) give tickets to such candidates? We never approached them. If someone comes to us and says ‘I want to support you’, should we say ‘No’?"