'Don't roam on Mumbai streets': Manoj Jarange asks Maratha protesters to follow Bombay High Court directives

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange on Monday asked protesters not to roam on the Mumbai streets and follow the directives of the Bombay High Court.

Advertisement

He also appealed to the protesters to park their vehicles only in the designated parking areas.

Jarange’s appeal comes hours after the Bombay High Court frowned on the conduct of protesters.

"Follow the high court's orders. Don't trouble Mumbaikars. Don't roam on streets, park vehicles in designated areas. Those who don't want to listen to me can return to their villages," Jarange said while addressing a gathering at Azad Maidan on Monday night.

The Maratha quota leader reiterated that he would leave Mumbai only after Marathas get the reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Jarange has been on a hunger strike since August 29 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai seeking Kunbi status for Marathas, which would allow them to avail quota benefits since the Kunbis are part of the OBC.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jarange warns govt he won't leave Mumbai until Maratha quota demand is accepted

Fadnavis says govt will implement HC directives on Maratha stir The Maharashtra government will implement the Bombay High Court directives on Manoj Jarange-led Maratha quota protest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

He also stated that the government is deliberating on finding legal options to resolve the standoff over the Maratha quota demand.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad stated that since the protesters do not have valid permission to continue the stir, it expects the state government to follow the due procedure laid down in law by initiating appropriate steps.

The government shall also ensure no more protesters, as claimed by Jarange, shall enter the city henceforth, it said.

"The government will implement the High Court directives," the chief minister told reporters in Pune and rejected the charge that law and order had collapsed.

Advertisement

"There have been sporadic incidents (related to Maratha demonstrations) which have been cleared by police within minutes," he said.

"I was travelling, so I do not know exactly what the court observed. I got to know that the court has observed that some violations have taken place regarding the permissions given to the protest in Mumbai. The court has expressed displeasure over whatever is happening on the roads of Mumbai," he said.

Fadnavis further said state cabinet minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had shown willingness to hold talks with a delegation but their demand is to hold discussions before a mic.

"We are not adamant. The government is studying their memorandums to see if a positive outcome can come out. If someone from their side comes forward for talks, the process to find a solution will be expedited," he added.